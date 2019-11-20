|
Thomas R. Hummel, age 87, beloved husband of Jean Hummel, nee Platz. Loving father of Richard Thomas (Debbie) Hummel, Cindy Hummel, Linda Hummel, and Elaine (Ron) Skorich. Dear step-father of Deborah (Brian) Muldowney, Erik (Deanna) Platz, and Phillip (Janet) Platz. Dearest grandfather of Megan Hummel, Kyle (Mary)Hummel, Jonathan Skorich, Aaron Skorich, Jennifer Skorich, Ian (Amy) Fielder, Jaclyn McHale, Patrick McHale, Justin McHale, Hannah Platz, and Bailey Platz. Cherished great-grandfather of Eliana, Emelia, Elias, Lydia, and Mason. Dear brother-in-law of Mary Lee Platz. Preceded in death by his 14 siblings. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Tuckpointer and 50 year member of Tuckpointers Local 52. Family will receive relatives and friends at Downers Grove Community Church, 6600 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60516, Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 -11:00 AM with a Service to celebrate Tom's life to follow at 11:00 AM. A luncheon and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019