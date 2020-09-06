1/1
Thomas R. Hynes
Thomas R. Hynes, beloved son of the late William and Helen Hynes; loving brother of Robert (Vivian), Edward (Adrienne), Dolores (the late Ray) Mercier, Larry, Mary and the late William and Donald Hynes; dear brother-in-law of Pat Hynes; fond uncle of Susan and many other nieces and nephews. Tom was an avid bowler, horseshoe player, gardener and loved oldies music. Donations can be made in Tom's name to Unity Hospice of Chicagaoland, 600 W. Cermak Rd. Suite 3D Chicago, IL 60616 or www.unityhospice.com. Interment private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
