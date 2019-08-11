Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Of The Cross
Western Springs, IL
Thomas R. Krone


1931 - 2019
Thomas R. Krone Obituary
Thomas R. Krone, 88, of Western Springs, IL. passed away Tuesday, August 6th. Tom was born to Charles and Zella Krone in Kansas on Feb. 23rd, 1931. Tom served in the United States Army, attended Law School at Marquette University. He had a thriving law practice in Downers Grove, IL. for 50 years. Tom was very active in his community having served on the school board for St. John Of The Cross and as a loyal member of The Mayslake Council Knights Of Columbus. Thomas enjoyed golfing, cheering on the Chicago Bears and most recently spending time enjoying his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Krone and is survived by his three children, Anna. Thomas and wife Sue and their sons Payton and Boden, and Matthew and his wife Leslie. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 AM at St. John Of The Cross in Western Springs. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The . Info. COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
