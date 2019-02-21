Home

Thomas R. Mitoraj Obituary
Thomas R. Mitoraj, 76, of Elgin passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born on January 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL the son of the late John and Anna (Czelusniak) Mitoraj. Thomas was a Veteran, and served in the US Air Force, during the Vietnam War. Devoted husband of Mary (Muldowney), loving father of Thomas (Elba) Mitoraj, Maureen (Carlos) Miramontes, Anne Marie (Timothy) Dever and Lisa (Chad) Kirschner, beloved "Papa" of 15, fond brother of the late Stanley (Pat) Mitoraj, the late Richard (Shirley) Mitoraj, Arlene (Al) Terna, the late John (the late Mary) Mitoraj, Marion (the late Richard) Qualls, Robert (Jeanette) Mitoraj, Judy (Bernard) Weaver, Barbara Mitoraj and Margaret Kieta, and dear uncle of many. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Dr., Elgin, IL 60123. Burial with honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-9:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., (Rt. 31), Elgin, IL 60123 and on Saturday at the church from 9:00am until the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the s Project. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
