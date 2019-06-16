Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Patricia
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS NIEMIERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. NIEMIERA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS R. NIEMIERA Obituary
NIEMIERA , THOMAS R. THOMAS R. NIEMIERA, United States Air Force Veteran; beloved husband of Sandy L. (nee Barzyk); loving father of Kimberly A. Luckman & Karen A. (Edward) Lynch; dearest grandfather of Megan & Danny Lynch; devoted son of Virginia I. (nee Waskiewicz) & late Raymond J. Niemiera; dear brother of David J. (Donna) Niemiera: fond uncle of Regina (Harry II) Stratton & Catherine Niemiera; dear sister-in-law of Betty Sulikowski; also many cousins. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave, Willow Springs. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Patricia. Mass 9:30 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now