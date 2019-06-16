|
NIEMIERA , THOMAS R. THOMAS R. NIEMIERA, United States Air Force Veteran; beloved husband of Sandy L. (nee Barzyk); loving father of Kimberly A. Luckman & Karen A. (Edward) Lynch; dearest grandfather of Megan & Danny Lynch; devoted son of Virginia I. (nee Waskiewicz) & late Raymond J. Niemiera; dear brother of David J. (Donna) Niemiera: fond uncle of Regina (Harry II) Stratton & Catherine Niemiera; dear sister-in-law of Betty Sulikowski; also many cousins. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave, Willow Springs. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Patricia. Mass 9:30 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
