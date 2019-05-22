Thomas Roland (Tom) Pettit, age 53, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer. Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Pettit. He is survived by his loving wife Kim of 11 years, mother Bernice Pettit of Walnut, Illinois, and father, Roland Pettit of Canton, Illinois. He is also survived by his devoted guide dog, Nora. Tom was a loving member of a large family and had many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also loved by his extended family. Tom was a devoted Christian and he worked tirelessly to spread his love of Jesus to others. He was a friend to many, sharing God's love with everyone he met. Funeral Services will be held at Park COmmunity Curch Near North on Saturday, May 25 at 12pm with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Tom will be interned in Wyanet, Illinois, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. For information 773.472.6300 or www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name to Choroideremia Research Foundation 23 East Brundreth St. Springfield, MA 01109-2110 or Park Community Church, Near North, would be appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary