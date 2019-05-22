Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Pettit

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas R. Pettit Obituary
Thomas Roland (Tom) Pettit, age 53, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer. Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Pettit. He is survived by his loving wife Kim of 11 years, mother Bernice Pettit of Walnut, Illinois, and father, Roland Pettit of Canton, Illinois. He is also survived by his devoted guide dog, Nora. Tom was a loving member of a large family and had many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also loved by his extended family. Tom was a devoted Christian and he worked tirelessly to spread his love of Jesus to others. He was a friend to many, sharing God's love with everyone he met. Funeral Services will be held at Park COmmunity Curch Near North on Saturday, May 25 at 12pm with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Tom will be interned in Wyanet, Illinois, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. For information 773.472.6300 or www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name to Choroideremia Research Foundation 23 East Brundreth St. Springfield, MA 01109-2110 or Park Community Church, Near North, would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now