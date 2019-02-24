Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rusnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Rusnak Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas R. Rusnak Sr. Obituary
Thomas R. Rusnak, Sr., age 65, of Brookfield; loving dad of Katie (Ryan), Elizabeth (Dion), & Tom, Jr.; beloved partner of Mary Rita; cherished friend of Susan, mother of his children; proud grandfather of Hannah Mae; loving brother of Anthony (Charlotte) & Patricia (Steven); Favorite Uncle Tom to James & Nicole; loving Godson of Cioci; cousin & friend to many. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, followed by a procession to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now