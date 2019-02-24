|
Thomas R. Rusnak, Sr., age 65, of Brookfield; loving dad of Katie (Ryan), Elizabeth (Dion), & Tom, Jr.; beloved partner of Mary Rita; cherished friend of Susan, mother of his children; proud grandfather of Hannah Mae; loving brother of Anthony (Charlotte) & Patricia (Steven); Favorite Uncle Tom to James & Nicole; loving Godson of Cioci; cousin & friend to many. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, followed by a procession to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019