Thomas Ralph Wyke, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Thomas was born on June 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA. After serving his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War, he started his career in sales for office equipment. Thomas was a member of the American Legion. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working as well as playing guitar and pool. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Thomas is survived by his beloved life partner, Susan R. Middleton; as well as numerous friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Estelle and Chester Wyke; and siblings, Mary, Chester, Sam, and Martha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Per Thomas's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Wyke , Thomas Ralph



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary