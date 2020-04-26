|
Thomas J, Ramsdell died Friday April 24,2020 after a short illness . He was the son of Elizabeth S. and Lewis S. Ramsdell of Winnetka, IL. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in Winnetka and just moved from Wilmette, IL. to Evanston, IL. He attended New Trier High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Columbia University in the City of New York where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and his law degree from American University in Washington, DC. He operated his own law firm in the city of Chicago. His love of music, travel and sports often in combination offered countless rich hours with his friends. Besides his parents, Tom is survived by his sister Edith and her husband Silas DeRoma and their two sons, Brendan and Gavin of Los Alamos, NM. Tom ran for public office in the State of Illinois and during his campaign planted a white oak tree, the state tree, in every county in Illinois. We will remember Tom as all that is true, wholesome, stable and noble which the mighty oak tree symbolizes.
A memorial celebration for his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, memorial contributions should be made to the charity y of your choice. Interment private.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020