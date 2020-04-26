Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ramsdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ramsdell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ramsdell Obituary
Thomas J, Ramsdell died Friday April 24,2020 after a short illness . He was the son of Elizabeth S. and Lewis S. Ramsdell of Winnetka, IL. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in Winnetka and just moved from Wilmette, IL. to Evanston, IL. He attended New Trier High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Columbia University in the City of New York where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and his law degree from American University in Washington, DC. He operated his own law firm in the city of Chicago. His love of music, travel and sports often in combination offered countless rich hours with his friends. Besides his parents, Tom is survived by his sister Edith and her husband Silas DeRoma and their two sons, Brendan and Gavin of Los Alamos, NM. Tom ran for public office in the State of Illinois and during his campaign planted a white oak tree, the state tree, in every county in Illinois. We will remember Tom as all that is true, wholesome, stable and noble which the mighty oak tree symbolizes.

A memorial celebration for his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, memorial contributions should be made to the charity y of your choice. Interment private.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now