Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
6N487 Crane Rd
St. Charles, IL
Thomas Reet Obituary
Beloved husband of Celeste, nee Gillard; Devoted brother of Penny, Suzanne, Donna (Joe) and Dear brother-in-law of Trinity (the late Sam); Dear uncle of 11 loving nieces and nephews; Fond great uncle of many; Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Patrick Church, 6N487 Crane Rd., St. Charles, 60175, on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. For info (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
