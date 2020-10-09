1/1
Thomas Richard Bump
Thomas Richard Bump, age 94, of LaGrange Park and formerly of Western Springs; beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Bump; loving father of Thomas (Deborah), James, Nancy (Jim), & the late Michael; proud grandfather of Natalie (Chris), Michael, Gabriel, Tom (Stephanie), Rachael, & Stephen; great-grandfather of Baldwin; pre-deceased by loving parents Floyd & Salome. Private interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
