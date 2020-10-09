Thomas Richard Bump, age 94, of LaGrange Park and formerly of Western Springs; beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Bump; loving father of Thomas (Deborah), James, Nancy (Jim), & the late Michael; proud grandfather of Natalie (Chris), Michael, Gabriel, Tom (Stephanie), Rachael, & Stephen; great-grandfather of Baldwin; pre-deceased by loving parents Floyd & Salome. Private interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com