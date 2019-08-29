Home

Thomas Richard Lynn, 70, of Hanover Park, Illinois, passed away at the comfort of his own home August 26, 2019. Thomas is survived by his son's Thomas Lynn Jr., Michael Lynn, daughter's Anne Carmean, Jean Lynn, grandchildren, Robert, Autumn,John,Camden,Tucker,Mason,and Levi. Sister's Diane, and Bonnie. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kadie Lynn, parents Nicholas and Vlasta Lynn, brothers, Nicholas, Jim, and Larry.

Graveside service will be Friday, August 30,2019 1:00p.m. The family invites you to join them celebrating Thomas's life at Morettis, 1175 W. Lake St. Bartlett, Illinois. 3:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers make a donation to The .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
