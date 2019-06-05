Lt. Thomas S Bank, age 65. A 26 yr. veteran of the Chicago Fire Dept. died Fri. May 31 at Rush Medical Center of COPD. The Banks family business was firefighting. His father was retired Battalion Chief James Banks as was his brother Lt James Banks. Raised on Chicago's Northside he attended Gordon Tech High School where he was a lineman on the football team. Tom was an avid diver and sports fan. Tom started his career painting at Carson Pirie Scott and took that skill to California where he painted for Universal Studios. He returned from California to join the Chicago Fire Dept. in 1980. Tom spent his career at Squad 2, one of the busiest companies in the city. He also spent a year teaching at the Fire Academy. He retired from Squad 2 as a Lieutenant, lasting longer on the Squad than most firemen. Many said he was the best fireman they ever worked with, having been nominated for the Lambert Tree Award several times. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Erickson Stoll; his father James; his brother Jimmy and brother Craig; and he is the fond brother of Laura and Richard. Tommy was a kind, generous [to a fault] soul who loved animals and the Cubs. He will be sorely missed by innumerable people but especially by bartenders and waiters who always received Tom's generosity. There will be a Celebration of Tom's Wild and Wacky Life at the Double Bubble, 6036 N Broadway, Chicago 2-5 on Sat. June 7. Bring all your warm and wonderful stories about Tommy. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or sign the guestbook at BarrFuneralHome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary