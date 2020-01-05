Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
733 S Ashland Ave.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
733 S Ashland Ave.
Thomas S. Dimas

Thomas S. Dimas Obituary
Dearest son of Dorothy nee Kovac and the late Spiro; loving brother of Maria (Mel) Kusta, Diana (Dennis Wojtkiewicz) Dimas and Christina (Keith Shaffer) Dimas; cherished uncle of: Jeannine, Elizabeth, Anastasia, Laura and Emilia and to many dear cousins. Visitation Monday 4 PM to 8 PM at the Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26th Street. Family and friends are to meet Tuesday at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church 733 S Ashland Ave. for visitation from 9:30 AM until start of mass at 10 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the of Illinois are appreciated. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
