|
|
Dearest son of Dorothy nee Kovac and the late Spiro; loving brother of Maria (Mel) Kusta, Diana (Dennis Wojtkiewicz) Dimas and Christina (Keith Shaffer) Dimas; cherished uncle of: Jeannine, Elizabeth, Anastasia, Laura and Emilia and to many dear cousins. Visitation Monday 4 PM to 8 PM at the Dalcamo Funeral Home 470 West 26th Street. Family and friends are to meet Tuesday at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church 733 S Ashland Ave. for visitation from 9:30 AM until start of mass at 10 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the of Illinois are appreciated. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020