N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Norbert Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
Thomas S. Dworzak Obituary
Thomas S. Dworzak, 78, of Northbrook, passed away November 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 33 years of Judy Dworzak nee Ratcliffe; loving brother of Bernie (late Jerry) Hennig; dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Mr. Dworzak was a veteran of the US Navy and Air Force. He worked as a businessman and instructor at Naval Station Great Lakes. He was the Past Commander of Northbrook American Legion, George W. Benjamin Post 791 and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Divine Word Council # 7331, Techny. Visitation Saturday, November 23 from 11 am until time of the Mass 12 noon at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick High School, 5900 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60634 or Bella Terra Nursing Home, 730 W. Hintz, Wheeling, IL 60090. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
