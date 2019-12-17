|
Thomas "Bobby" Scanlon, native of Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick, Ireland; loving brother of Michael (Ann), Pat (Peggy), Morty (Ann), Joan (the late Jim) Mahon and Mame (Gerry) Kavanagh; beloved son of the late James and Margaret; fond uncle and great uncle to many; friend to all who knew him; US Army Veteran, Member of St. Mel's Football Club and Limerick Hurling Club. Visitation 10 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019