Thomas Scott Imbordino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Scott Imbordino, of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly at age 59 on June 20, 2020. A loving brother, uncle, friend, colleague, and patron of establishments across the city, his loss is sorely felt by many who shared in his unforgettable company.

A native Clevelander, Tom moved to the neighborhood of Old Town in Chicago in the mid 1980's after graduating from Cleveland State University and starting his career in Philadelphia. With his arrival in the Windy City, he took employment with VerticalNet, Inc., a business-to-business venture famous during the dot-com boom. There he worked for several years before pivoting into a publishing career at Plate, a well-known food magazine that quickly opened his eyes to the world of fine food and drink. In 2002, Tom became the head publisher for Dairy Foods magazine, working to greatly expand its presence in areas beyond typical print media including newsletters, webinars, social media and more. He was a dedicated boss and employee, proud of his breadth of influence across the industry. Involved in many professional organizations, Tom was very active with the Food Processing Supplier's Association (FPSA) as well as the Greater Chicago Food Bank's Defeat Hunger initiative, even recently starting a program for the Food Bank called DairyFoodsGives.

There was a kindness about Tom. He is remembered as living a full life - a life of generosity and exuberance. He was humble about his accomplishments, well-read and an excellent conversationalist. In his spare time, Tom was also an enthusiast of film, golf, and pool. And though Tom quickly established himself in Chicago, the City of Cleveland always held his heart. He particularly loved and followed Cleveland Indians baseball. Over the past decade he was dedicated to enjoying life and sharing that joy with all who knew him. His most recent goal included visiting every Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, which he nearly achieved with his beloved sister, nieces, and nephew. His family, whether local or visiting, meant everything to him.

He is survived by two brothers, Paul (Jan) and Robert (Elizabeth), and a sister, Karen Kuenzi (Hans), as well as nieces Sarah Bonecutter (Andy), Kirstin Safakas (Andreas), and Olivia Kuenzi. His parents, Ignatius and Evelyn (née Guzik), preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Greater Chicago Food Bank. A grand celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Tom hired me 3 years ago to be editor-in-chief of Dairy Foods magazine. I adored working for Tom. He and I shared the background of growing up in northern Ohio (he in Cleveland, me in Huron), and talked about Ohio memories often. He was very kind, very funny and an all-around good person. I will miss him terribly.
Kathie
Coworker
June 27, 2020
only interacted with Tom through our professional activities associated with Dairy Foods magazine. I did enjoy our interactions and conversations over a beverage or two post meetings! It was so nice to read of his living care and generosity with family, friends and others, but it was no surprise and makes total sense based on what i knew of Tom. He will surely be missed in the dairy industry family. I hope the sadness of his loss will be replaced with great memories Of Tom with the passage of time.
Phil Tong
Friend
June 27, 2020
it was exactly three years today that Tim hosted me and several BNP staffers at a delicious dinner at Belagio in Las Vegas. He was extremely kind, generous and had a wonderful booming laugh. As a relative newbie to the food and beverage industry, he freely shared his knowledge. He will be missed by so many! May he Rest In Peace with our lord and savior.
Barbara Harfmann
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved