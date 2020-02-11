|
Thomas Squire Seddon, 89, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, formerly of Darien, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 8, 2020.
A Navy Veteran in the Korean War. He worked as a switchman for 36 years for the Chicago Burlington Quincy Railroad, later known as Burlington Northern. He was a world traveler, camping enthusiast and a lifelong Chicago Cubs & Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, children: Bea Irwin (Bob), Jenny Seddon, Connie Olson (Ed), Tom Seddon (Sandy) and Nancy Ford (Larry); grandchildren: Harrison, Tyler, Zachary, Kory, Nicole and Lyndsy and cherished uncle to many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or to: World Services for the Blind, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020