Thomas S. Galetano passed November 21, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1954 in Chicago, IL to loving parents Stephen and Mae. Despite being faced with many obstacles after losing both parents at a young age, Tom was resilient and made an exceptional life for himself. He was fiercely independent and hardworking. All that knew him loved Tom for his charm, generosity, and humor. He had 3 children-daughters Mary and Melissa, and son Matthew. Above all, Tom valued the relationships he had with his family and close friends. He enjoyed his solitude, but the love he had for his family was immeasurable. All he wanted was to make his loved ones happy. He accomplished this during his lifetime, and he will continue to bring happiness to our lives as our loving memories of him are eternal. The 66 years Tom spent on this earth were not long enough, but the impact he had on our lives during that time was profound. Tom's legacy continues on through his 3 children and 5 grandchildren.





