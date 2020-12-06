1/
Thomas Stephen Galetano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas S. Galetano passed November 21, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1954 in Chicago, IL to loving parents Stephen and Mae. Despite being faced with many obstacles after losing both parents at a young age, Tom was resilient and made an exceptional life for himself. He was fiercely independent and hardworking. All that knew him loved Tom for his charm, generosity, and humor. He had 3 children-daughters Mary and Melissa, and son Matthew. Above all, Tom valued the relationships he had with his family and close friends. He enjoyed his solitude, but the love he had for his family was immeasurable. All he wanted was to make his loved ones happy. He accomplished this during his lifetime, and he will continue to bring happiness to our lives as our loving memories of him are eternal. The 66 years Tom spent on this earth were not long enough, but the impact he had on our lives during that time was profound. Tom's legacy continues on through his 3 children and 5 grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved