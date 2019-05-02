MINERAL POINT-Thomas Victor Swiderek, age 75, of Mineral Point, Wis. passed away in Fitchburg, Wis. on March 31, 2019. Tom married the love of his life on July 7, 2016, after a courtship of 42 years - after all, you need to make sure it's going to last, right? Tom is survived by the wife who adored him, Lori (Lorelei Lane); his daughter, Heidi (Shawn) Kirkpatrick; his son, Dwight (Donna); grandchildren; Lindsay, Tawnya, Marcus and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sophia and Andrew; and his puppy dog, Charlotte. A huge void is left in Lori's family and Tom will forever be missed by brother-in-law and best friend, Michael E. (the late Candy) Connelly; nieces and nephews, Amy and Robert Zima and Michael and Jaime Connelly. He was the best GUT (Great Uncle Tom) to Emmett and Hayden Zima and Georgia Connelly. Thank you to Dr. Gordon Grieshaber for many years of great care and to the compassionate angels at Agrace Hospice; Carey, Taryn, Brian, Beth and Bri, as well as those who cared for him his last few days. Tom received tender care from the wonderful CNAs he grew so fond of, but most especially Sweet Judy who provided kindness, friendship and love during a most frightening journey.Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, Wis. from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at COONEY FUNERAL HOME, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, Ill. at 12:00 pm on Saturday May 4, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.Tom was a kind and generous man. Contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA, 30047, or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI, 53711, and would be most appreciated. Buying a cup of coffee or a snack for a complete stranger would also bring a smile to his face.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 North 8th Street 608-437-5077 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary