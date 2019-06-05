Home

Thomas T. Dorl

Thomas T. Dorl Obituary
Thomas T. Dorl, 89, passed away May 26, 2019.Thomas was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Dorl; Loving father of Nancy (Joel) Mondry and Kent Dorl; Cherished grandpa to Kevin (Christine) Mondry, Katie (Andrew) Kreft, and Keith Mondry; Adored great grandpa to Andrew Kreft Jr.Memorial Visitation will take place June 8, 2019 from 11am until the time of Memorial Service at 12pm at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church, 9230 S Pulaski Rd., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
