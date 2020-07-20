Thomas Tarvis, 72, went to the Lord on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was greatly loved by his wife, children, and their families.
The oldest son of Gerald and Bernice Tarvis, who grew up in Birmingham, MI, married Teresa at St. Clement Church, Chicago in 1987. He is survived by his wife and six children.
He worked at the time of his death at Ameriprise Financial. He loved his work advising his clients in their financial affairs. He was active in his community, as Rotary president and numerous civic engagements, organizing charity events. He was a warm and gracious person and a rock of stability for many. He enjoyed perfecting his yard with Teresa.
Tom leaves a legacy of upright leadership, love, and humorous memories to all who knew him.
He loved God, his family and his country. He will be missed by many.
The funeral was held at St. Patrick Church on July 17th, 2020. He lies in peace at Prairie Cemetery, St. Charles, IL.
