Thomas Victor Statham

Thomas Victor Statham Obituary
Passed away at home on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his father, Victor Statham, his daughter's Nicole and her husband(Ramon) Delatorre, Theresa Statham, Jennifer Statham(Rick Vegas), and his son Thomas Statham and his wife Lora, his siblings Elaine (Jamie) Sanberg, David (Kathleen)Statham, Brian (Susan)Statham, Janice Statham, Keith Statham, Patrick(Corine)Statham andTina(Dana) Statham-Ball.There will be a Memorial at the American Legion,10739 S. Ridgeland, Chicago Ridge, Illinois 60415 from 1:00-5:00 p.m on Sunday March 24th.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
