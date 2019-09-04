|
Age 90, Korean War Army Veteran, Bronze Star Recipient. Married 58 years to Roberta "Bobbie" (nee Rux); father of Manette (Michael) Lill, Todd and Richard St. Leger. Proud "Papa" of Joshua Lill. Fond brother and uncle to many.
Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment private. For further information please contact Rux Funeral Home. (www.ruxfuneralhome.com)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019