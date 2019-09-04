Home

POWERED BY

Services
Queen of All Saints
6280 N Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas St. Leger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Vincent St. Leger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Vincent St. Leger Obituary
Age 90, Korean War Army Veteran, Bronze Star Recipient. Married 58 years to Roberta "Bobbie" (nee Rux); father of Manette (Michael) Lill, Todd and Richard St. Leger. Proud "Papa" of Joshua Lill. Fond brother and uncle to many.

Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment private. For further information please contact Rux Funeral Home. (www.ruxfuneralhome.com)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.