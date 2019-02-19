Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth St
Naperville, IL
Thomas W. "Buzz" Clarke


Thomas W. "Buzz" Clarke Obituary
Thomas W. "Buzz" Clarke, age 83, of Naperville, IL, passed away Feb. 18, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Husband of Barbara (nee Ketchum); father of Tom, Tim and Cindy (Steven); grandfather of Robert, Thomas, Melissa, the late Brent, Cory, Troy and Brittany; brother of Rosemary Fee, Gerald Clarke and James (Lori) Clarke. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. He worked as a Sales Executive in the packaging industry for over 60 years. Memorials may be made to: . Visitation will be Wed., Feb. 20, 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs., Feb. 21, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL. Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For info please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
