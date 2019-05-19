|
|
Thomas (Tommy) W. Crossey, 72, of Cicero passed away peacefully, May 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents William (Bud) and Marilyn Crossey (Evans), aunts and uncles Harry S. Crossey, Thomas B. Crossey (Doris) and Kathleen Bjerregaard (Walter),cousins Brian and Keith Bjerregaard. He is survived by his cousins Susan Alm, Sandra Crossey and Candace Brown. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019