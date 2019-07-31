|
|
Thomas (Tom) W. Donelow, 74, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed away on May 28th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born August 7, 1944 in Layland, WV. Thomas worked numerous jobs through his life, including being a well-known handyman for 40+ years. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and took great passion in the work his did for friends and neighbors around his community. Thomas worked hard to build a lifelong customer base with his ability to provide both quality work and lifelong friendships. He had a special passion for building gadgets to use both around the house and in his everyday work to make jobs easier. Thomas also loved magic and making balloon animals, spending a few years as "Pumper the Clown". He also took great pride in surprising his grandchildren with a yearly visit from Santa. Thomas was married to his love, Deborah Donelow in 1982 and they lived a full and happy life together until she passed away in 2009. He is survived by their children; Thomas W. Donelow Jr. (Wendy), Jerry Lutzen (Ashley), Chuck Lutzen (Stephanie) and Pebs Rice; his grandchildren, Justin, Megan, Tyler, Ryan, Charles (Candace), Amanda (Brian), Lexi, Hannah, Allie, Deanna, Nevada, and J.T.; and his great grandchild Cecil. Thomas was blessed with a very large extended family and is also survived by nieces Bonnie (Rich) Green, Cathy and nephew Dallas (Janet); great niece Amber Green, and great-great Niece Hannah Green, nephew Eddi (Dreama) Jones and many, many more beloved family members. Thomas was preceded in death by his mother Ida Mae Donelow, father Willie Donelow, wife Deborah Donelow, and daughter-in-law Heather Lutzen; his siblings Malina Adkins, Stella Ward, Robert Donelow, Harless Donelow, Frankie Jones, Alice Wiseman, Franklin Donelow, Louise Farler, Ethel Adkins, Willie Donelow, Jr., James Ratliff, Ruth Donelow and Ella Fae Donelow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1 to 4pm at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Burial private. For information, 847-336-0127.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019