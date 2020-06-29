Thomas W. Downey, 90 of Park Ridge was born February 20, 1930 in Chicago. The only child to the late Raymond and Anne (nee Susnik) Downey and passed away on June 26, 2020. Tom was a Korean War Veteran and beloved husband for 66 years to Katherine B. (nee Allseitz) Downey; loving father to Kathy (John) Patelski and Jim (Patti) Downey; cherished grandfather of Michael (Alison) Patelski, Dan Patelski, Marie, Laura, and Kathleen Downey; great grandfather of Brett and Graham Patelski; dear brother-in-law to Molly (late Karl) Berger and fond uncle of Doug (Louise) Berger and Barb (Ralph) Giordano. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.