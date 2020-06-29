Thomas W. Downey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Downey, 90 of Park Ridge was born February 20, 1930 in Chicago. The only child to the late Raymond and Anne (nee Susnik) Downey and passed away on June 26, 2020. Tom was a Korean War Veteran and beloved husband for 66 years to Katherine B. (nee Allseitz) Downey; loving father to Kathy (John) Patelski and Jim (Patti) Downey; cherished grandfather of Michael (Alison) Patelski, Dan Patelski, Marie, Laura, and Kathleen Downey; great grandfather of Brett and Graham Patelski; dear brother-in-law to Molly (late Karl) Berger and fond uncle of Doug (Louise) Berger and Barb (Ralph) Giordano. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved