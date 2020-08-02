Thomas W. Kurow, 86 years. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary K., nee Miller. Loving father of Dave (Kathy), Sue (the late Bob) Peters, and Nancy (John) Flaherty. Cherished grandfather of Christie, Jacquie (Ryan), David (Karen), Nick, Tommy, Conor, Ronan, Devin, and Tegan. Dear great-grandfather of Grayson and Hudson. Fond brother of Lucille and the late Eleanor Campbell and Raymond Kurowski. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM. Chapel Prayers Monday 9:15 AM at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Funeral Mass is Private at St. Alexander Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Graduate of Gage Park High School, Member of Mount Carmel High School Hall of Fame, 2008 Inductee of the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame, Member of the Chicago Bobcats 16 inch Softball City Champions. For more info: (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com