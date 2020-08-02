1/2
Thomas W. Kurow
Thomas W. Kurow, 86 years. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary K., nee Miller. Loving father of Dave (Kathy), Sue (the late Bob) Peters, and Nancy (John) Flaherty. Cherished grandfather of Christie, Jacquie (Ryan), David (Karen), Nick, Tommy, Conor, Ronan, Devin, and Tegan. Dear great-grandfather of Grayson and Hudson. Fond brother of Lucille and the late Eleanor Campbell and Raymond Kurowski. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM. Chapel Prayers Monday 9:15 AM at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Funeral Mass is Private at St. Alexander Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Graduate of Gage Park High School, Member of Mount Carmel High School Hall of Fame, 2008 Inductee of the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame, Member of the Chicago Bobcats 16 inch Softball City Champions. For more info: (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral
09:15 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
July 31, 2020
Larry McCarthy
Friend
July 29, 2020
It was always a special time when we were able to be with Tom and his family. His engaging conversations and kind smile will be missed. God grant peace to his family at this time.
Pam and Joe Noreiko
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
