Thomas W. Leonchik, Age 62, passed away suddenly on September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Natalie (nee Kozak) and Walter Leonchik. He leaves behind his loving sisters, Karen (Vitaly) Muzyka and Sandra (the late Dan) Alex. Fond uncle of Brent Alex. Fond nephew of Barbara (the late Ray) Kozak. Preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by cousins and many good friends.
Tom was retired from Southwest Airlines for 20 years where he was an operations agent. His love of life was like no other. He traveled, enjoyed sports, especially his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. And there was not a craps table in Las Vegas that didn't know who Big Tom was. His favorite expression was "Live for today, as we don't know what tomorrow will bring." And that he did.
With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid-19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Memorial Visitation, Thursday, October 8, 2020, 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, October 9, 2020, will be held privately by invitation only with interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com