1/
Thomas W. Leonchik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Leonchik, Age 62, passed away suddenly on September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Natalie (nee Kozak) and Walter Leonchik. He leaves behind his loving sisters, Karen (Vitaly) Muzyka and Sandra (the late Dan) Alex. Fond uncle of Brent Alex. Fond nephew of Barbara (the late Ray) Kozak. Preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by cousins and many good friends.

Tom was retired from Southwest Airlines for 20 years where he was an operations agent. His love of life was like no other. He traveled, enjoyed sports, especially his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. And there was not a craps table in Las Vegas that didn't know who Big Tom was. His favorite expression was "Live for today, as we don't know what tomorrow will bring." And that he did.

With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid-19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Memorial Visitation, Thursday, October 8, 2020, 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, October 9, 2020, will be held privately by invitation only with interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
Tom . It was a pleasure to know you and call you my friend soooo sorry to hear of your passing . you were full of life and had the biggest heart and now spread that full of life persona up in heaven with the angels .. may you rest in peace my friend.
ski czajkoski
Friend
October 5, 2020
Karen and Sandy our sincerest condolences on the loss of your beloved brother and our amazing friend Tom. We will miss his zeal for life and his great passion. We will always miss our friend. Bill and Mary ann Butzke
Bill Butzke
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved