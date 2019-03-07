|
|
Thomas Wilke "Tom", age 91, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Shirley; loving father of Glenn Wilke and David (Susan) Wilke; cherished grandpa of Gabrielle and Lukas Wilke. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Greater Chicago. www.lungil.org. Visitation, Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 4 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers, Wednesday 9:15 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 A.M. Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019