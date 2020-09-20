Thomas William Ambler, 69, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Tom was born on February 8, 1951 in Oak Park, Illinois to William and Rosemarie (Schultz) Ambler. He was the eldest of four boys. Tom was preceded in death by his father, William, his brother Bill, his loving wife, Vicki (Gerfen), and stepson Scott. He is survived by his mother, Rosemarie, mother in law, Lois, daughters, Tracy (Michael), and Kelly (Chris), his grandchildren Margaret, Bridget, and Matthew, brothers Keith (Vickey), Bruce (Sue), and many cherished nieces and nephews. Tom will be remembered for his kind heart, his love of birds, cars, Green Bay Packers, and water sports. He was loved by many and will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00am, at St. Mary's Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove. Interment immediately following at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Tom's honor to the charity of your choice
.