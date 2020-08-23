Thomas "Tom" William Fite, 71, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Folly Beach, SC. Tom grew up in York, PA and completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami. While Chicago was home, he and his wife Macy spent a large chunk of their time in Folly Beach, SC.
He spent 30 years as President and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation Chicago Chapter, retiring in 2016. He was an amazing fundraiser and philanthropic leader, but more importantly he changed the lives of countless staff members, volunteers and people with arthritis. He was a strong mentor to his staff and saw their potential to grow and succeed. Tom's management style was hiring people he trusted and more importantly, he trusted them to do their job. This approach enabled his staff to flourish.
His energy, positivity and sense of humor was contagious. For those that knew and loved him, Tom also loved to have a good debate.
He will be remembered for his love of tennis, his love of dogs and most importantly, the love that he had for his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Macy, married 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents William Charles Fite and Margaret Louise Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in his honor to the Union County College Foundation, 1033 Springfield Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016.
