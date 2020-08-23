1/1
Thomas William Fite
Thomas "Tom" William Fite, 71, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Folly Beach, SC. Tom grew up in York, PA and completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami. While Chicago was home, he and his wife Macy spent a large chunk of their time in Folly Beach, SC.

He spent 30 years as President and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation Chicago Chapter, retiring in 2016. He was an amazing fundraiser and philanthropic leader, but more importantly he changed the lives of countless staff members, volunteers and people with arthritis. He was a strong mentor to his staff and saw their potential to grow and succeed. Tom's management style was hiring people he trusted and more importantly, he trusted them to do their job. This approach enabled his staff to flourish.

His energy, positivity and sense of humor was contagious. For those that knew and loved him, Tom also loved to have a good debate.

He will be remembered for his love of tennis, his love of dogs and most importantly, the love that he had for his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Macy, married 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents William Charles Fite and Margaret Louise Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in his honor to the Union County College Foundation, 1033 Springfield Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.charlestoncremationcenter.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

August 22, 2020
Tom -
You are my ‘Chicago dad’. I was lucky to have met you and Macy 22 years ago and to have you as part of my family. We miss you. When we go to the beach, we think of you.

Beth, Brian, Julia and Archer Barrido
Beth Barrido
Friend
August 21, 2020
he will be missed by his loving sister, Doris Baum, niece Karen Baum Olson and nephew Jeff Baum.
Tom, you were more a big brother than uncle, Jeff Baum
Jeffrey Baum
Family
August 21, 2020
He will be missed by his sister Doris Baum, nephew Jeff Baum and niece Karen Baum Olson.
Jeff Baum
Family
