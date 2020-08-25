Thomas William Richardson, age 72, at rest August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Deirdre Richardson (nee: Harlston) for 43 years. Loving father of David, Joseph (Laura), and Thomas (Amanda) Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Rylan, Avery, Eliza and Mackenzie. Dear brother of Nancy (late William) Withers and Judith (Patrick) Crawford. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was a technician for Illinois Bell - Ameritech and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Memorial Visitation Thursday August 27th from 3:00 pm until the time of family eulogy at 7:00 pm.
Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com