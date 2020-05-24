Thomas Zimmerman
Thomas (Tom) Zimmerman died peacefully on May 13, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. He was 41. Tom is survived by his parents, Robert J. and Leslie A. (Simon) Zimmerman, his sister, Amy P. Zimmerman and nephew, Andrew Zimmerman, and brother-in-law, Ryan Auerbach. Other survivors include seven aunts, eleven uncles, and many cousins. Tom will also be missed by his dogs Buddy and Tucker, and by his many lifelong friends. Tom was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Ed and Helen Zimmerman, maternal grandparents Fred and Nancy Simon of, uncle Edward Zimmerman, and uncle Robert Simon. Tom was born in Blue Island, Illinois, on August 31, 1978. Tom was a 1996 graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois, a 2000 history graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and a third-year medical student at Rosalind Franklin Medical School in North Chicago, Illinois, until he took leave to fight his liver disease. A celebration of Tom's life is being planned. Memorials in Tom's name can be made to the Chicagoland Food Depository, the American Red Cross, or Cavalier Rescue Midwest (cavalierrescuemidwest.org). The family would like to thank Journeycare Hospice of Chicago. Funeral info: dreschlerbrownwilliams.com or (708) 383-3191


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
