|
|
Thomasine "Tommie" Alan, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Madison, WI. She was a former resident of Glenview, IL, and then Blanchardville, WI. She met Donald "Woody" Alan her freshman year in college. They were married on August 2, 1953 in Smith Valley. They made their home in Glenview, IL where Woody's family had lived for 3 generations and settled into the church community. After their three daughters began school Thomasine returned to college in 1967 for a degree in elementary education, graduating in December of 1971 and returned to teaching primary grades at the Immanuel Church School. She retired in 1983. In 1991 Tommie and Woody purchased land with their daughter, Frieda, and her husband near Blanchardville and moved to live there full time in 1996. While Woody worked in his nursery, the abundant nature and beauty surrounding their house inspired Tommie to hone her talent in both painting and writing.
Tommie is survived by three daughters: Janice (Cedric) Lumsden of Smyrna, GA; Frieda Synnestvedt of Blanchardville; and Yvonne Alan of Dodgeville, WI. and many other friends and family.
A gathering of family and friends to remember Tommie's life will be held on Saturday, November 9th starting at 11:00 AM at Blanchard Hall at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A service of tribute and memories will follow at noon at Blanchard Hall. A lunch will be held at Blanchard Hall following the service. The family suggests memorials in Tommie's name in lieu of flowers. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com
A memorial service will also be held for Thomasine Monday, December 16 at 4 pm at Glenview New Church. 74 Park Drive Glenview, IL 60025.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019