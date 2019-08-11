|
|
Thor "Lefty" Lofgren, age 93, of Glen Ellyn, formerly of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Richard "Dick" (Patti), Tom (Jeanine), Tim and Kay. Cherished grandfather of Brad (Kelly), Tracy (Brian) Krzysiak, Derek, Kelly (Greg) Nordlund, Kaitlyn, Alexis, MacKenzie, and Cole. Fond great-grandfather of Hailey, Brenden, Sophia, and Addison. Loving brother of Marian, brother-in-law of Donn and Shirley. Preceded in death by his brothers Clairey, Bob, and Fred. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, from 3 – 8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard. Funeral Services Tuesday, August 13, 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019