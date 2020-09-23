Thora Jean Saran (nee Clark), 93 of Arlington Hts, beloved wife of Sam H Saran;
loving mother of Tad (Cindy) Cook, Leslie Cook (Andy Andrick), and Debbie Cook (David Hoyne) and the late Kathy (John) Jorgensen and William Clark Keepin; adoring grandmother of Daniel (Melissa) Simon, Jeremy (Alina) Simon, Barbara (Michael) Follett, Jessica (Michael) Ceraldi, Scott (Sandra) Jorgensen; Kristen (Derek) Roberts; and Brandon (Katherine) Cook; beloved great-grandmother of thirteen. Additional information and condolences at www.GlueckertFH.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made by mail to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, or online atdonations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf
.