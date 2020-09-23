1/1
Thora Jean Saran
Thora Jean Saran (nee Clark), 93 of Arlington Hts, beloved wife of Sam H Saran;

loving mother of Tad (Cindy) Cook, Leslie Cook (Andy Andrick), and Debbie Cook (David Hoyne) and the late Kathy (John) Jorgensen and William Clark Keepin; adoring grandmother of Daniel (Melissa) Simon, Jeremy (Alina) Simon, Barbara (Michael) Follett, Jessica (Michael) Ceraldi, Scott (Sandra) Jorgensen; Kristen (Derek) Roberts; and Brandon (Katherine) Cook; beloved great-grandmother of thirteen. Additional information and condolences at www.GlueckertFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made by mail to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, or online at

donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
