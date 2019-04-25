|
Thresa M. Winchel nee DiCrispino; loving mother of Sarah (David) Schabes; sweetest grandmother of Tim, Andrea (fiancée Ryan) and Emily. Thresa worked for decades in the food industry, but her greatest accomplishment was as a grandmother. Her love for faith, family, friends, food and fun made her joyful presence a blessing. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Hospice are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019