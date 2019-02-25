Home

Thurman Jordan, CPA/MBA, 82, born in Harrisburg, IL, of Grayslake, IL, formerly of Evanston, IL. Beloved husband for 56 wonderful years to Teiko, nee Ijichi. Dear father of Eric, Neal, and Philip Jordan. Loving brother of John (Carrie) Threadgill. Thurman was a devoted family man, a world traveler, and a mentor to many. He lived his life with passion and love for his friends and family. A celebration of life in Thurman's honor will be held at a later date. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Thurman's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
