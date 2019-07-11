Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tilliemae DeYoung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tilliemae DeYoung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tilliemae DeYoung Obituary
Tilliemae (TM) DeYoung, 86, of St. Joseph, MN, formerly of Chicago, went to be with her Savior Tuesday, July 9. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren DeYoung in 1983 and sister, Vivian Kuiper in 2001. She is survived by her children, Joan and Mike Sykora of Tinley Park, IL, Ruth and Scott Panozzo of Frankfort, IL, Diane and Dan Mrakovich of St. Cloud, MN and Richard and Cindi Hoekstra of Highland, IN; grandchildren, Nathan, Benjamin, Richard, Bradley, Katie, Hannah and Allison; 6 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Shirley VerBeek of Illinois. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church in Palos Heights, IL with visiting at 10:30, service at 11 followed by a luncheon.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.