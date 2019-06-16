Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Jarka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim A. Jarka


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tim A. Jarka Obituary
Tim A. Jarka, 57 of Sugar Grove passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born February 16, 1962 in Aurora, son of Dorthy and the late Charles Jarka.

He graduated from Ottawa High School in 1980 and was owner and operator of Jarka Remodeling.

Tim is survived by his wife, Dawn; children Zachary (Hannah) Jarka and Madeline (Maximilian) Angus; grandsons, Landen Michael, Chandler Joseph and Sebastian Thomas; mother, Dorthy Jarka; siblings, Christine (Kent) Johnson, Steven Jarka and Kevin Jarka; mother-in-law, Phyllis Meyer; sister and brother in law, Lianne (Bill) Halling-Pope and Gregory (Jane) Meyer; nieces and nephews, Erik, Ashely, Adam, Jesse, Sara, Cory, Joshua, Jimmy, Jason, Jessica and Amanda as well as many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 PM – 9 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to offset medical expenses.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.

Jarka , Tim A.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now