Tim A. Jarka, 57 of Sugar Grove passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born February 16, 1962 in Aurora, son of Dorthy and the late Charles Jarka.
He graduated from Ottawa High School in 1980 and was owner and operator of Jarka Remodeling.
Tim is survived by his wife, Dawn; children Zachary (Hannah) Jarka and Madeline (Maximilian) Angus; grandsons, Landen Michael, Chandler Joseph and Sebastian Thomas; mother, Dorthy Jarka; siblings, Christine (Kent) Johnson, Steven Jarka and Kevin Jarka; mother-in-law, Phyllis Meyer; sister and brother in law, Lianne (Bill) Halling-Pope and Gregory (Jane) Meyer; nieces and nephews, Erik, Ashely, Adam, Jesse, Sara, Cory, Joshua, Jimmy, Jason, Jessica and Amanda as well as many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 PM – 9 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to offset medical expenses.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019