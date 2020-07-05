Timothy B. Horne, 70, passed away unexpectedly at home in Inverness, IL, on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie Frevert Horne. The only child of William Daryl and Mary Kathryn Horne, he was born and spent his youth in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated with a degree in International Business from Bowling Green State University and earned his MBA in Marketing from The University of Dayton. While building his corporate career, he also took Executive Education courses at The Wharton School, The University of Virginia, and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Horne honed his skills in the Management Development Program of Stouffer Foods before becoming Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Huffy (Bicycle) Corporation. He later served as Chief Executive Officer of Char-Broil as well as Group President of W.C. Bradley Co. (Home Life Division). As President and CEO of Aero International Corp., he successfully closed on the sale of Aero Products International to The Coleman Company, a Jarden Corporation subsidiary, in 2010. Even at the helm of major national and international companies, Horne found time to mentor his employees, many of whom also later held distinguished positions in business. Those he mentored have said they tried to adopt their own leadership style from characteristics that had made Horne both so successful and so well-liked. They have called him firm, but always fair; humble; unwavering in commitment to his responsibilities; and genuinely appreciative of those who worked for him. With his responsibilities at Aero Corporation complete, Horne looked forward to retirement. He cherished traveling with his beloved wife Bonnie, especially on their trip to Ireland and their cruise from France to Italy and Greece. He cheered non-stop for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he seldom missed an IndyCar Race. He took to the golf course with what he called "his greatest Christmas present ever," a golf bag tag his wife had manuevered to have signed by his hero and fellow Buckeye, Jack Nicklaus. He loved spending time at Upper East Side, the home he shared with his wife in Seaside, Florida. He and his wife recently returned after a winter in Seaside accompanied by their adopted feral cat, Maggie. Memorial contributions in Timothy B. Horne's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(mjfoxparkingsons.org
) or to The Illinois National Kidney Foundation
(INKF.org
). Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main Street, Barrington, IL. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411 for information.