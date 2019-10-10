|
Tim was born January 18, 1971 in Elgin, IL. He passed away peacefully at his home in Barrington October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Tim is survived by his father, David (B. Rae) Buckley, Sr.; mother, Judith M. Buckley; siblings, Katie (Jeff) Martins, David (Melissa) Buckley, Jr., and Andrew Buckley; and nieces and nephews, Allison and Craig Martins, Colleen and Claire Buckley, and Anna and Charlie Buckley. Memorial visitation will be 5-8pm, Friday October 11 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 647 Dundee Ave, Barrington. The memorial service will be at 10am Saturday, October 12 at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025; or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, to be used for community outreach and meals. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019