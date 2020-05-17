Timothy C. Weyers
It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy C Weyers announces his passing after a 16-month battle with cancer, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Tim passed peacefully in his home in Vernon Hills, Illinois, surrounded by his wife and best friend of 38 years, Debbie (nee Fisler), and their children Bill (Brandi), Brianne (Tom) Trainor, and Kelsey (Chris) Castellanet. Tim's 3 grandsons were also by his side. Tim will also be dearly missed by his parents Robert and Louise Weyers and his siblings, Tom (Debbie), Tina (Jesse) Valles, Angie (Kurt) Koebler, Tony (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tim's life has been postponed until we can all join together in proper fashion to honor him. Memorial donations can be made to PGI (Paws Giving Independence) or American Cancer Society.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
