Timothy Christian White, 81, died peacefully at his home in Chicago IL on September 13, 2019. Tim was born April 16, 1938 to Raymond and Elizabeth White. He received his BA from Shimer College and his MFA in photography from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He taught photography at several colleges and Universities including St. Xavier University and Loyola University. Tim's photography were included in several art shows including one man shows. He was a truly gifted artist juxtaposing objects, imagination and symbolism with his unique perspective of the world around him. Committal Service and Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington IL on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. He leaves behind his mother Elizabeth, his sister Sara (Steve) Grassi, nephews Ben, Alec & Kit, many friends & cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plum Lake Fire Department, 2891 Froelich Dr., Sayner, WI 54560. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019