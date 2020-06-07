Timothy Considine
Timothy Considine, 61, of Cary, IL. Beloved husband of Janet. Proud father of Colleen (Eric) Hart, Sean (Emily) Considine and Caragh Considine. Loving son of Jack and Peggy Considine. Dear brother of John (Kitty) Considine and Patty (Amby) Gillon and brother-in-law of Lexy (Mark) Mehring and Mimi Poulakidas. Loving nephew, cousin and friend to many. His wit and humor will live on in all of us. Memorial donations may be made in Timothy's name to Project Purple or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
So sad to hear of Tims passing. A wonderful family man. My condolences to his family. May our Lord guide them through this difficult time.

Tom Crylen
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during such a difficult time. Tim and I worked together at Brandts Of Palatine. He was such a wonderful man and a pleasure to have known he will greatly be missed but never forgotten.
Valerie English
Coworker
June 6, 2020
June 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thinking of you and the kids during this difficult time. Hugs and Love!
Mary Sullivan & Steve Grant
Family
