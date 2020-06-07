So sad to hear of Tims passing. A wonderful family man. My condolences to his family. May our Lord guide them through this difficult time.
Tom Crylen
Timothy Considine, 61, of Cary, IL. Beloved husband of Janet. Proud father of Colleen (Eric) Hart, Sean (Emily) Considine and Caragh Considine. Loving son of Jack and Peggy Considine. Dear brother of John (Kitty) Considine and Patty (Amby) Gillon and brother-in-law of Lexy (Mark) Mehring and Mimi Poulakidas. Loving nephew, cousin and friend to many. His wit and humor will live on in all of us. Memorial donations may be made in Timothy's name to Project Purple or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.