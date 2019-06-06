May01,1942-May07,2019Tim was a Chicago kind of guy. Born to James D and Kathleen Norris Cunningham he grew up in Beverly but moved to the city and becameone of the pioneers of Dearborn Park in the South Loop. He was a meeting planner and Marketing Manager, working for the Chicago Convention Bureau, Oak Park and City Colleges of Chicago, promoting the city he loved.t He and his wife of 50 years, Kathy. loved organizing parties and adventures for family and friends throughout the Chicago area.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by six siblings, Mary, Jim, Kay(Jim)Stockover, Marge(Andy)Williams, Tom and Dick. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his brother, Bill (Dee), sister-in-law, Mary Cunningham and many nieces and nephews.He retired to Murrells Inlet, SC in 2015. A memorial service is planned for June 08, 2019. Visitation and Mass in St. Barnabas 10134 S. Longwood Dr. at 12:30. Celebration of his life will immediately follow., Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary