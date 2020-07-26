1/1
Timothy David Gasior
1951 - 2020
Timothy David Gasior, age 69, passed away July 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Born February 28, 1951 in Chicago, IL, he attended Hinsdale Central High School, graduating in 1969. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana in Architecture in 1973. Later he attended the University of North Dakota majoring in city planning. Tim worked at Bergstrom Architects of Hinsdale for three years designing homes in Hinsdale and Ginger Creek. Tim joined Grunwald Savings and Loan where he worked in the loan department for 20 years initiating the installment and car loans division as the Vice President. Later he joined House Hold Finance for 15 years before retiring in 2010. Tim was the beloved son of Florence Gasior and the late Dr. T.B. Gasior, dear brother of Ted, Tom, Terry, Toby and Tracy and is survived by 16 nieces and nephews. A private family interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
