Timothy E. Mulcahy CFD, age 75, of Chicago, passed peacefully on September 27, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Tim is the beloved husband of Nancy J. (nee Coleman) Mulcahy; proud father to Shane Mulcahy, Stacy (Daniel) Kimmey, Colleen Mulcahy (Chris Dellutri), Erin Mulcahy (Kevin Joyce); cherished grandfather to Kaleigh and Declan Mulcahy; close brother to Terry (Kathe) and Tom (Sharon) Mulcahy; fond brother-in-law and uncle to many.
Tim is a 1961 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. Ret. Lt. Mulcahy was a 35 year veteran of the Chicago Fire Dept. for the 5th District. He mainly served on Eng. 50, and retired from Eng. 64 Firehouse. Active member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 3:00-9:00pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453), and again on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 8:30am until time of prayers at 9:00am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home going DIRECTLY to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2825 West 81st St.; Chicago, IL 60652) for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Chicago Firefighters Widow and Children's Assistance Fund. www.widowsandchildren.org
