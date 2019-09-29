Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
2825 West 81st St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Mulcahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy E. Mulcahy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy E. Mulcahy Obituary
Timothy E. Mulcahy CFD, age 75, of Chicago, passed peacefully on September 27, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

Tim is the beloved husband of Nancy J. (nee Coleman) Mulcahy; proud father to Shane Mulcahy, Stacy (Daniel) Kimmey, Colleen Mulcahy (Chris Dellutri), Erin Mulcahy (Kevin Joyce); cherished grandfather to Kaleigh and Declan Mulcahy; close brother to Terry (Kathe) and Tom (Sharon) Mulcahy; fond brother-in-law and uncle to many.

Tim is a 1961 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. Ret. Lt. Mulcahy was a 35 year veteran of the Chicago Fire Dept. for the 5th District. He mainly served on Eng. 50, and retired from Eng. 64 Firehouse. Active member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 3:00-9:00pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453), and again on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 8:30am until time of prayers at 9:00am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home going DIRECTLY to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2825 West 81st St.; Chicago, IL 60652) for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Chicago Firefighters Widow and Children's Assistance Fund. www.widowsandchildren.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now